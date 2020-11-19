WATCH: Lesetja Kganyago to deliver MPC decision on interest rates

DURBAN - The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago is announcing the latest decision on interest rates for the country on Thursday evening.

The South Africa Reserve Bank (Sarb) is expected to hold the repo rate this week, despite nearly half of economists on Finder’s repo rate panel calling for a rate cut.

Twelve of 14 economists (86 percent) on Finder’s panel said the Sarb’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would hold the rate, with just two (14 percent) expecting a cut.

However the panel is nearly evenly split on what the bank should do, with 57 percent of economists thinking a hold would be the right decision and 43 percent saying the central bank should cut the rate.

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Governor @KganyagoLesetja will deliver the MPC decision on interest rates live at 15:00 on SABC3, eNCA, BDTV, Newzroom Afrika and CNBC Africa. The SARB will also live stream on Facebook https://t.co/VoFN4UtREc & YouTube https://t.co/0ODh8D80y1. Use #SARBMPCNOV20 pic.twitter.com/oiZfotSgmz — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 19, 2020

