JOHANNESBURG - Bantu Holomisa is currently giving his testimony at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria.

Holomisa said that the interest in the matters of the PIC was sparked when they received an anonymous tip-off that something untoward was happening with management at the PIC. This was when he said he wrote to the Public Protector in 2016 to ask to investigate a number of dubious transactions.





