JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry probing allegations of impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) continues on Tuesday.



Dr Iqbal Survé is testifying before the PIC Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.





Dr Survé is Executive Chairman of Sekunjalo Group and a shareholder in companies including Ayo Technology Solutions and Independent Media.





The underwriting of AYO’s shares at its listing in December 2017 recently fell under the spotlight at the PIC Inquiry, but AYO’s directors have said previously they were confident that the group’s investment processes would stand up to scrutiny.





President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the lifespan of the commission at the PIC.





In a statement issued on Saturday, the commission of inquiry headed by Judge Lex Mpati in Pretoria, said Ramaphosa had acceded to the commission's request for an extension, with the new date of submission of the final report being July 31.



