Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Watch live: Mike Schüssler laid to rest

Mike Schüssler.

Published 1h ago

Mike Schüssler, the award-winning South African economist will be laid to rest today in Johannesburg.

Schüssler passed away last Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Mike’s funeral, ‘A celebration of life’ will be taking place at the NG Church in Weltevreden Park, Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

The service is set to begin at 2pm.

Watch a live stream of the service below:

Schüssler, named the South African Economist of the Year twice, held a Master’s degree in economics.

He was also the founder and owner of Economists.co.za.

“Mike was an absolutely brilliant economist,” said co-economist Dawie Roodt.

“He was not just a big man, but big in the world of economists to boot,” Roodt told Weekend Argus.

[email protected]

BUSINESS REPORT

