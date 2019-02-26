The Board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), of which Gungubele is also the chairperson, is currently in limbo.

Yesterday it was Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele’s turn to be quizzed. The Board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), of which Gungubele is also the chairperson, is currently in limbo.

If any decisions are made, the current members who have all asked to be relieved of their duties will not be held accountable in the near future for any decisions made at an institution that is responsible for close to R2 trillion worth of government pension funds.





The lack of accountability and the negative effects that this may have on the national fiscus formed part of Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele’s testimony during the PIC Commission of Inquiry, which is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Lex Mpati.





Gill Marcus, the former Reserve Bank Governor, who is also assisting the commission, grilled Gungubele on the status of the board, after the mass resignation which followed damning allegations by whistle-blower James Noko (not his/her real name), and which implicated the deputy finance minister, board member Sibusisiwe Zulu, her live-in lover Lawrence Mulaudzi, current acting chief executive Matshepo More and board member Dudu Hlatshwayo.