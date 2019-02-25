SOUTH AFRICA - Pretoria 21/01/2019 . Gill Marcus, Justice Lex Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga at the Commission of Inquiry into PIC. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission resumes on 25 February 2019 in Pretoria.



The first witness appearing before the commission today is the South African d eputy finance Minister and chariman of the PIC board, Mondli Gungubele.





Gungubele began his testimony describing his first few days as the chairman of the PIC as "dramatic", saying that before he could even introduce himself to the team, he was requested to report on the allegations around former CEO Dan Matjila





The commission was initiated when United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate transactions involving the PIC dating back to 2015 under former chief executive Dan Matjila’s tenure.



