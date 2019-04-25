Assistant commissioner Gill Marcus, left, chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga during the PIC Commission of Inquiry being held at Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA – Acting executive head of legal counsel, governance and compliance at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), Lindiwe Dlamini, appeared before the Commission of Inquiry into alleged improprieties at Africa's largest asset manager on Thursday. Dlamini tole the commission led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, assisted by Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga, that there were two related transactions that the PIC entered into in relation to the Steinhoff matter, namely Project Sierra and Project Blue Buck.

"I betieve that the full details of these transactions and their relationship have already been ventilated before the Commission during the testimony of my colleagues who have already appeared before the Commission.

"At the outset, twish to point out that I was not involved in Project Sierra (being the initial transaction) at the time it was entered into. Save to the limited extent set out in paragraph 4 I am not in position to make any detailed statements relating thereto as such infomation would not be in my personal knowledge.

"In order to ensure that the Commission understands the context within which I was involved within Project Blue Buck, I set out in broad terms the role that the legal department plays in relation to the consideration and conclusion of transactions at the PIC," said Dlamini.

