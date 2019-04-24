Justice Lex Mpati with his assistants Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga at the PIC Commission of Inquiry. Photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry into impropriety, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati continues today in Pretoria.

Today, the PIC Secretary, Bongani Mathebula will be testifying. She was suspended last year for allegedly leaking confidential company information .





Yesterday it was heard that the establishment of Lebashe Investment Group occurred eight years after Jabu Moleketi resigned as deputy finance minister and as chairperson of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).





Moleketi, who is a director of Lebashe, Harith Fund Managers (HFM) and Harith General Partners (HGP), told the PIC Commission of Inquiry that his involvement in Lebashe had absolutely nothing to do with his earlier positions in the government or in either of the Harith entities.





Moleketi also submitted to the Judge Lex Mpati-led commission that Tshepo Mahloele’s employment with the PIC never coincided with his duties at the Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund (PAIDF).

The PAIDF was established to drive former president Thabo Mbeki’s vision of the private sector playing a key role, together with government, by investing in the future development of infrastructure in Africa.