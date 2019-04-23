JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry into impropriety, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati continues today in Pretoria.
The PIC commission said on Twitter that evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC indicated that Jabu Moleketi will be the first one to take the stand, Mahloele will take the stand after him. Moleketi is a former finance minister and he is also a non-executive director if both Harith and Lebashe.
WATCH:
The Commission resumes and evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC has indicated that Mr Jabu Moleketi will be the first one to take the stand, Mr Mahloele will take the stand after him. #PICInquiry— PIC COMMISSION (@CommissionPic) April 23, 2019
Last week, JSE-listed AYO Technology Solutions is in a growth phase and is investing in staff and other costs for growth, the Commission of Inquiry into alleged improprieties at the Public Investment Corporation heard last Wednesday. AYO’s executive of business transformation Naahied Gamieldien was testifying under subpoena to the commission led by retired Judge Lex Mpati, assisted by Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga, where she explained the company’s profits.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE