Assistant commissioner Gill Marcus, left, chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga during the PIC Commission of Inquiry being held at Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)



JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry into impropriety, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati continues today in Pretoria.

The PIC commission said on Twitter that evidence leader Advocate Jannie Lubbe SC indicated that Jabu Moleketi will be the first one to take the stand, Mahloele will take the stand after him. Moleketi is a former finance minister and he is also a non-executive director if both Harith and Lebashe.









