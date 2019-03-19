Yesterday, two former executives of the PIC, who served on the board of the VBS Mutual Bank, have been debarred by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).





This was revealed by the FSCA divisional executive for licensing and the business centre, Felicity Mabaso, during her submission to the PIC Commission of Inquiry. She said the PIC executives on the board were implicated in the VBS Bank saga, which raised a red flag and had to be debarred from VBS activities.