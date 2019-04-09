JOHANNESBURG - The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Commission of Inquiry into impropriety, led by retired Judge Lex Mpati continues today in Pretoria.
YO Technology Solutions former executives, Kevin Hardy and Siphiwe Nodwele, on Monday gave the Commission of Inquiry into alleged improprieties their version of how things panned out with regard to the listing of AYO Technology Solutions.
Hardy and Nodwele appeared before the commission led by retired Justice Lex Mpati, assisted by Gill Marcus and Emmanuel Lediga, immediately after the testimony of another former executive Siphiwe Nodwele, whom he apparently worked closely with.
He related to the commission how Sekunjalo chairperson Dr Iqbal Survé approached him, during his tenure at British Telecomms (BT) to ask him to consider joining AYO. He said his direct manager Kevin Taylor – president of BT Asia, Middle East & Africa – was very supportive and that BT would be more comfortable if he led AYO.
