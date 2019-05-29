Advocate Jannie Lubbe, the evidence leader at the Commission of Inquiry into alleged improprieties at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) on Monday told the commission that the PIC had confirmed that its investment committee and the board did not authorise the investment of $270 million (R3.9 billion) into Erin Energy.





The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s General Manager, André Visser gave evidence at the PIC Commission of Inquiry into impropriety at the PIC, where he confirmed that a letter signed by Matjila, and the PIC’s head of fixed income, confirmed the investment.