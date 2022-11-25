Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, November 25, 2022

Watch: Local TikTok creator calls out Takealot on Black Friday deals

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

Published 1h ago

As the country gets into the Black Friday craze, the biggest shopping event of the year, a South African influencer, known as superinformative on social media, has taken aim at one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the country, Takealot.

In the video, the creator says that he used the website Serval, as a price tracker on some of the items that was marked on special on the Takealot website.

Watch the video below:

@superinformative Before you buy... #takealot #blackfriday #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #superinformative ♬ LoFi(860862) - skollbeats

In the video, the creator says that the products that were marked on special, were not really a Black Friday deal, as the price, according to the tracker, was the same as earlier in the year.

He also shared more tips about shopping on Black Friday in the videos below:

@superinformative Some #BlackFriday advice ahead of the busy season. #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #superinformative #advice ♬ Roxanne - Instrumental - Califa Azul
@superinformative Black Friday. Should you care? #superinformative #tiktoksouthafrica #southafrica #blackfriday #retail ♬ LoFi(860862) - skollbeats

BUSINESS REPORT

