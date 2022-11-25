Watch: Local TikTok creator calls out Takealot on Black Friday deals

As the country gets into the Black Friday craze, the biggest shopping event of the year, a South African influencer, known as superinformative on social media, has taken aim at one of the biggest e-commerce companies in the country, Takealot.
In the video, the creator says that he used the website Serval, as a price tracker on some of the items that was marked on special on the Takealot website.
In the video, the creator says that the products that were marked on special, were not really a Black Friday deal, as the price, according to the tracker, was the same as earlier in the year.
