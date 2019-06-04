This year taxpayers who use the MobiApp will also be able to upload supporting documents. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019
All these innovations are aimed at making it easier for taxpayers to file 24/7 from their homes or offices and not at a SARS branch. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019
Kieswetter encourages taxpayers to use digital platforms to submit their tax returns. He says @sarstax digital platforms are being enhanced to address concerns and usability #TaxSeason2019 pic.twitter.com/CP6wD9uYnl— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 4, 2019
Kieswetter, on education, says @sarstax will work harder to increase the efiling uptake. Additional training to branches for staff to use digital platforms #TaxSeason2019— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 4, 2019
In line with our objective to convert our taxpayers to our digital channels, namely eFiling and the SARS MobiApp, taxpayers who go to a SARS branch will be encouraged to register as users of eFiling and the MobiApp. #TaxSeason2019— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019
Taxpayers who are already registered for eFiling or have access to the MobiApp can file their income tax returns from 1 July via these channels. #TaxSeason2019— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019
Tax Season starts on 1 August 2019, even better beat the branch queue by eFiling from 1 July 2019. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019