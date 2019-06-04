President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Edward Kieswetter as the commissioner for the South African Revenue Services. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi
JOHANNESBURG - The new South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed the media on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations as well as the preparations made for the 2019 tax season. 
Sars said that there are some very exciting and innovative changes coming up in a few weeks and they wanted taxpayers to understand the benefits of these changes.

Sars said, "We have significantly revamped and enhanced our digital channels through which taxpayers can interact with SARS, namely eFiling and the SARS MobiApp. More fields in the income tax return will be pre-populated so that a taxpayer just needs to check that the information is correct." 

Sars said among the new changes, It will also be much easier to reset a username and password, which many taxpayers struggle with every year.

This year taxpayers who use the MobiApp will also be able to upload supporting documents. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019

All these innovations are aimed at making it easier for taxpayers to file 24/7 from their homes or offices and not at a SARS branch. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019
WATCH: 

Kieswetter encourages taxpayers to use digital platforms to submit their tax returns. He says @sarstax digital platforms are being enhanced to address concerns and usability #TaxSeason2019 pic.twitter.com/CP6wD9uYnl

— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 4, 2019

Kieswetter, on education, says @sarstax will work harder to increase the efiling uptake. Additional training to branches for staff to use digital platforms #TaxSeason2019

— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 4, 2019

Sars said that Tax Season 2019 starts on 1 August for taxpayers who file their income tax returns at a SARS branch.

In line with our objective to convert our taxpayers to our digital channels, namely eFiling and the SARS MobiApp, taxpayers who go to a SARS branch will be encouraged to register as users of eFiling and the MobiApp. #TaxSeason2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019

Taxpayers who are already registered for eFiling or have access to the MobiApp can file their income tax returns from 1 July via these channels. #TaxSeason2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019

Taxpayers who are already registered for eFiling or have access to the MobiApp can file their income tax returns from 1 July via these channels. #TaxSeason2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019

Tax Season starts on 1 August 2019, even better beat the branch queue by eFiling from 1 July 2019. #TaxSeason2019 #SARSTaxTips2019

— SA Revenue Service (@sarstax) June 4, 2019


BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE