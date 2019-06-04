President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Edward Kieswetter as the commissioner for the South African Revenue Services. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi



JOHANNESBURG - The new South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter briefed the media on Tuesday morning on various issues facing the tax collector which is in a phase to rebuild its operations as well as the preparations made for the 2019 tax season.

Sars said that there are some very exciting and innovative changes coming up in a few weeks and they wanted taxpayers to understand the benefits of these changes.





Sars said, "We have significantly revamped and enhanced our digital channels through which taxpayers can interact with SARS, namely eFiling and the SARS MobiApp. More fields in the income tax return will be pre-populated so that a taxpayer just needs to check that the information is correct."



