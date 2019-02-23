Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of Sekunjalo Investments Holdings. File photo: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – What South Africa needs right now is more investment in the technology and services sectors. WATCH:





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





READ: SA to develop Africa’s largest tech hub

This is the view of Dr Iqbal Survé, chairperson of Sekunjalo, who says with its vast pool of unemployed young people, South Africa cannot afford to miss investing in these sectors.

"This is our opportunity to skill up young people to participate in the technology revolution otherwise called the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

In South Africa, the legacy sectors such as mining, retail and property are what investors are used to.

The future is right here, Africa cannot afford to hand over control and management of information, content and commerce to the world’s most powerful technology companies.

If this happens it could change the narratives of more than one billion African people.

Africa must use its immensely gifted young talent, to develop platforms, systems and populate these with consumers thus using the opportunity to make a quantum leap into the fourth industrial revolution.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE