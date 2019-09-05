Jasper Westerink, CEO of Philips Africa talked about how Philips was playing a major role in shaping inclusive growth for Africa in the age of 4IR. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Jasper Westerink, the chief executive of Philips Africa, at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa on Wednesday, talked about how the technology health giant was playing a major role in shaping inclusive growth for Africa in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). In an interview with Independent Media journalist Ayanda Mdluli at the Cape Town International Convention Centre Westerink said Philips was dedicated to driving its vision of changing the lives of 3 billion people a year by 2030 and is commitment to the achievement of SDG 3 (universal HC access).

“With over a century of experience in the region, Philips has become the market leader in healthcare provision across Africa, leading the drive for the digitalisation of healthcare,” he said.

In parallel, he said the organisation was driving large-scale healthcare revitalisation projects and contributing to clinical training and training of local healthcare professionals. According to Westerink, health is an investment in driving inclusive growth and should not be seen as cost driven.

According to the World Health Organization, Africa faces 28 percent of the global disease burden with only 3 percent of the world’s healthcare workforce.

“A new way of thinking in health governance is needed to reshape the health of the African continent,” said Westerink.

Westerink also shared his thoughts on the National Health Insurance (NHI) initaive in SA.

