President Cyril Ramaphosa led the South African delegation to the G20 summit, which concluded at the weekend. Siyasanga Mbambani

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially launch the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in the Western Cape this morning. The 124.5-hectare area has been designated as a green hub aimed for the establishment of green technologies in the province.

SEZ status for the area was approved by the cabinet on 8 June 2018.

SEZs are used by the government to drive industrial and economic development with cluster industries from a particular sector located in geographically designated areas to get the benefits of scale and co-location. They are supported by a range of incentives aimed at attracting local and foreign investment.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies said the Western Cape provincial government in partnership with the city of Cape Town established a manufacturing hub for green technologies in Atlantis in 2011 which attracted large investors even before the designation was official.

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE