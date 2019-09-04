SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town – 4 September, 2019- Shirley Machaba, CEO of Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC) speaking to an ANA journalist on her expectations of the 2019 World Economic Forum in Africa. Picture:Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

CAPE TOWN – Shirley Machaba the chief executive of Southern Africa at PwC was at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa summit in Cape Town on Wednesday to find out how CEOs in Africa saw the future. She spoke about issues relating to policy uncertainty and the need to ensure inclusive economic growth in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) and to learn about the opportunities and challenges facing businesses in the region today.

Elections have taken place in close to 20 African countries in 2019 and while significant political and economic progress has been made, the continent continues to face significant challenges.

The 28th World Economic Forum on Africa aims to tackle these issues by focusing on how to scale up the transformation of regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry and innovation.

She speaks to Independent Media Journalist Ayanda Mdluli from the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) where the summit is held.

BUSINESS REPORT