JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency bounced back from a steep sell-off yesterday following the strikes on US-led forces in Iraq according to NKC Research.

However, the tone of the statement by Iran thereafter was somewhat muted, noting that it does not want an escalation, while the US presidency has also been uncharacteristically calm. This has led to the prospect of no further escalation. The only major development on the local front would have been the PMI release, which, while still weak, would not have disappointed as expectations would not have been too positive. At the close of local trade the rand quoted 0.95 percent stronger at R14.23/$, after trading in range of R14.21/$ - R14.45/$. The rand appeared steady during this morning’s Asian trading session. Expected range today R14.00/$ - R14.30/$.