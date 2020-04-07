WATCH: Rand claws back losses after hitting a new record low

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency clawed back losses after hitting a new record low during intraday trade according to NKC Research.

The loss of South Africa’s final investment-grade rating by end-March triggered a sell-off in local bonds, with foreign holdings of South African bonds hitting a four year low last week. The dollar was steady yesterday, which provided a small window for the rand to advance as risk taking returned to the market. At the close of trade, the rand quoted 2.57 percent firmer at R18.70/$, after trading in range of R18.69/$ - R19.37/$. The rand steadied overnight. Expected range today R17.65/$ - R19.00/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+3.68 percent) tracked global stock markets higher yesterday. In local news, Woolworths (+7.94 percent) is following in the footsteps of well-known international companies after the local retailer announced that it will reduce salaries of directors, Group Chief Executive and senior executive managers by up to 30 percent of their fees and salaries over the next three months to help to support employees. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+2.66 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil