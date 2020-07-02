WATCH: Rand consolidates gains overnight

JOHANNESBURG - The rand took advantage of global risk appetite to shrug off a weak economic environment as investors were drawn by carry allure.

A pick-up in China’s credit cycle and sustained easing by advanced economies created an environment favourable to risk appetite, although stretched valuations and risk of a second wave of infections may produce a fresh correction. At this stage, however, we consider the rand to be closely aligned to fundamentals, with most of the ‘bad news’ already priced in. Policy-driven liquidity ensured a smooth journey through Tuesday’s quarter-end, as evidenced by US repo markets, and underpinned the favourable turn in liquidity conditions for emerging market currencies – in stark contrast to the dollar liquidity crunch in March. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.80 percent stronger at R17.05/$. The rand consolidated gains overnight, but we could see some movement when US jobs data gets released later on.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-1.06 percent) ended lower yesterday dragged by losses across the board. In local news, Steinhoff (-6.68 percent) is facing legal claims in excess of $10 billion as claimants seek payments for damages, its annual report showed. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.60 percent) traded firmer.