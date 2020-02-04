JOHANNESBURG - It turned out to be a mixed day for global currencies according to NKC Research.

The South African currency regained yesterday after briefly touching R15/$ earlier as markets bet that the coronavirus outbreak would soon hit a crest. Having said that, the rand has tumbled more than 5 percent against the US dollar in 2020 – most of the losses have come following the outbreak of the Chinese virus – and remains at risk of reaching new multi-year lows. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.9 percent stronger at R14.86/$, after trading in range of R14.83/$ - R15.02/$. The rand continued to claw back losses in Asian trade this morning. Expected range today R14.75/$ - R15.00/$.