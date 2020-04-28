WATCH: Rand continues to seesaw between R18.80/$ and R19.20/$

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you including the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate and the Rand to Pound rate. We also have the up to date gold, silver and platinum commodity statistics. The World market news including the Nikkei, Dow Jones and the Dax is at your fingertips. Risk assets rallied on Monday as more countries outlined plans to start easing their lockdown states according to Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions. However, we are cautious as these economies are all still very much in lockdown, and it could take months to reach full economic activity, while the risk of a second wave of the virus remains a real threat.

The rand continues to seesaw between R18.80 and R19.20/$, with further short-term downside on the table as we approach the rebalance of the World Government Bond Index (WGBI) at month end.

United States consumer confidence and wholesale inventories are due for release today, while markets will focus their attention on key events later this week including US GDP, and interest rate decisions by the Fed and the ECB.

The rand is trading at R18.84/$, R20.40/€ and R23.39/£.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Stay in touch with the latest in financial news on the Business Report website and social media channels.

Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE