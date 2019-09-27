JOHANNESBURG - After recovering some of its losses from the previous day during early trade on Thursday, the South African rand continued to succumb to depreciatory pressure amid a weak local job data release according to NKC Research.

The rand strengthened to around R14.92/$ by mid-day thanks to optimism regarding a resolution to the US-China trade war, which helped lift emerging market FX. However, following the release of weak job data in South Africa, the rand reverted to its depreciatory trend, teetering just near the R15/$ mark threshold near the end of the trading day. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.29 percent weaker at R15.02/$, after trading in range of R14.93/$ - R15.08/$. The rand traded little changed overnight. Expected range today R14.85/$ - R15.15/$.