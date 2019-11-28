JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency garnered support from US-Sino trade talk optimism to inch firmer, outweighing concerns related to a weak industrial data release from China according to NKC Research.

US President Trump’s assertion that the phase-1 deal is in the final stages stoked optimism for a speedy resolution of the ongoing trade dispute, although markets remain cautious of the highly volatile nature of negotiation proceedings. At close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.70 percent stronger at R14.72/$. The rand dipped weaker overnight. The expected range of the rand against the greenback today is R14.65/$ - R14.95/$.