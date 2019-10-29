JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency rode the tailwinds of improving risk sentiment in the wake of a Brexit deadline extension, optimism on US-Sino trade deal progress and cautious anticipation of this week’s budgetary address according to NKC Research.

Tomorrow’s medium-term budget speech will describe the policy framework for the 2020 Budget and will also indicate any adjustments that may be recommended to Parliament in respect of the current year’s expenditure plans. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.50 percent stronger at R14.54/$, after trading in range of R14.52/$ - R14.65/$. The rand drifted weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.50/$ - R14.75/$.