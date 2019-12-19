JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency shrugged off a lacklustre start to the European trading session to reach its strongest level in more than four months, supported by risk appetite and carry appeal according to NKC Research.

Moreover, Fitch’s decision not to downgrade the country’s credit rating further provided added support. While Brexit cliff-edge risk continued to dampen global sentiment, the rand shrugged off waning sentiment amid carry allure. Across the pond, FX markets dismissed an impending Trump impeachment vote as the greenback rode the tailwinds provided by solid jobs and manufacturing data. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.77 percent stronger at R14.30/$, after trading in range of R14.25/$ - R14.30/$. The rand drifted weaker overnight. Expected range today R14.20/$ - R14.45/$.