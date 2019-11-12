JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency eased in tandem with broad emerging market sentiment in the aftermath of Hong Kong unrest and domestic power capacity woes according to NKC Research.

Escalating tensions in Hong Kong and US-Sino trade uncertainty again dominated the news flow as US President Trump’s comments over the weekend drew into question whether a phase 1 trade deal was actually near completion. That said, a weaker greenback did offer the local unit some reprieve late in the day. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.38 percent stronger at R14.85/$, after trading in range of R14.85/$ - R14.94/$. The rand eased overnight. Expected range today R14.80/$ - R15.10/$.