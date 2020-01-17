WATCH: Rand ebbs in the wake of a surprise rate cut









File image: IOL JOHANNESBURG - The rand ebbed in the wake of a surprise rate cut. Sarb cited downward revisions to its inflation and growth forecasts for the unanimous decision to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps. The MPC, which typically exhibits a hawkish bias, last reduced rates in July 2019, although inflation persisted near the lower end of the 3 percent - 6 percent y-o-y target range throughout H2. The curb in carry appeal was however sheltered by external factors, as Wednesday’s signing of the US-Sino partial trade deal lifted risk sentiment. We however retain a more cautious outlook: while the deal is a step in the right direction, further tariff rollbacks should not be expected until after the US elections, and broken promises could lead to tariffs snapping back in the coming months. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.22 percent weaker at R14.42/$, after trading in range of R14.35/$ - R14.44/$. The rand fluctuated during New York trading hours but settled in Asian trade. Expected range today R14.35/$ - R14.50/$. South African bourse The JSE All Share (+0.26 percent) rose in response to the Sarb’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 bps yesterday afternoon. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.23 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price whipsawed yesterday as traders weighed the long-awaited ‘phase one’ Sino-US trade deal against rising US crude output. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 0.03 percent higher at $64.51pb. Crude prices traded softer during Asian trade this morning.





