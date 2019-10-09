JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency ran out of steam as the trading session progressed according to NKC Research.

While the White House confirmed on Monday that talks will go ahead on October 10, a decision subsequently to blacklist Chinese companies as punishment for Beijing’s treatment of ethnic minorities dimmed prospects that a meeting will come to fruition. Geopolitical risks in Turkey, mostly surrounding the possibility of military action in Syria, furthermore dampened risk appetite, albeit to a lesser extent than on Monday. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.82 percent weaker at R15.26/$, after trading in range of R15.09/$ - R15.30/$. The rand edged slightly stronger overnight. Expected range today R15.10/$ - R15.45/$.