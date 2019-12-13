JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency garnered support from an unwinding of long dollar positions post-FOMC announcement to shelter from defensive positioning ahead of the domestic mining production release according to NKC Research.

The FOMC decision was met with dismay from dollar bulls, with the unwinding of long dollar positioning stoking risk appetite across the globe. The rand benefited from buoyant risk appetite as analysts awaited an uninspiring mining production release for October to cap off a dismal week marred by rolling blackouts. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.61 percent stronger at R14.58/$, after trading in range of R14.58/$ - R14.70/$. The rand extended gains overnight. The expected range of the rand against the dollar today is R14.30/$ - R14.60/$.