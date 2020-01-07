JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand succumbed to uneasy sentiment early in the European trading session yesterday, amid escalating geopolitical tensions, as carry trade appeal dipped in favour of safe-haven currencies according to NKC Research.

A flare-up in US-Iran tensions in the wake of the airstrike in Iraq sent risk assets weaker, which compounded selling pressure on the local unit as embattled power parastatal warned of a fragile grid. Load-shedding resumed over the weekend with high risk of power outages this week. However, a weaker dollar meant that the rand could claw back some losses during the afternoon. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.39 percent stronger at R14.27/$, after trading in range of R14.21/$ - R14.37/$. The rand extended gains overnight. The expected range of the rand today R14.10/$ - R14.30/$.