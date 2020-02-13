JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency was supported somewhat by risk-on sentiment due to confidence that the coronavirus outbreak will be contained, but the local unit ultimately stumbled due to dismal data releases according to NKC Research.

Meanwhile, the domestic economic calendar will be dominated by the State of the Nation Address (SONA), and we will also see mining production data for December. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.42 percent weaker at R14.84/$, after trading in range of R14.72/$ - R14.84/$. The rand extended losses overnight, pressured by a stronger USD. Expected range today R14.50/$ - R14.80/$.