WATCH: Rand extends losses well beyond R19 level

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency endured a yet another battering on Friday as mounting risk aversion pummelled risk-sensitive currencies such as the rand according to NKC Research.

The trade-weighted US dollar extended gains across the board, despite an abysmal US non-farm payrolls release: a decade-long streak of monthly employment gains ended abruptly in March as the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic led to a larger-than-expected job loss of 701000. While some of these jobs will be recouped once the economy emerges from the outbreak, we expect the employment shortfall to persist into 2021. Damaging global data releases, compounded by a fragile local environment will pile on the pressure, and risk the rand overshooting to test the R20/$ barrier. The rand blew past the R19/$ in afternoon trading on Friday and has extended losses since. The local unit as stretched and, given the uncertainty, things could get worse still – prepare for another volatile week.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-1.03 percent) ended lower on Friday dragged by losses across the board, except for large gold stocks (+4.21 percent) that gained in a slight safe-haven bid. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.81 percent) traded lower.

Brent crude oil