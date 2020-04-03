WATCH: Rand falls to its weakest level as concerns of global recession grip markets
JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand fell to its weakest level on record as deepening concerns of a global recession gripped markets according to NKC Research.
Flight to safety left the local unit firmly on the back foot – shedding roughly 2 percent of its value during a choppy European session – as the trade-weighted US dollar rose against a basket of currencies. A decisive breach through the key echelon and incoming hard data to confirm the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy set the scene for a race towards the R20/$ barrier. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.96 percent weaker at R18.48/$, after trading in range of R18.09/$ - R18.66/$. Meanwhile, the rand remained on the back foot this morning. Expected range today R18.30/$ - R18.80/$.
South African bourse
The JSE All Share (+3.04 percent) ended higher yesterday, in step with international stock markets as oil prices surged by more than 10 percent. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.36 percent) traded higher.
Brent crude oil
The Brent oil price knee jerked higher yesterday, after US President Donald Trump said he spoke with the Saudi Crown Prince, and expects Russia and Saudi Arabia to announce major oil production cuts of between 10 million and 15 million bpd. At the close of local trade, benchmark Brent crude futures quoted 12.98 percent higher at $30.72pb. Crude prices surrendered some gains overnight as markets look for something more concrete to match Trump’s rhetoric.
Like the Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.
You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE