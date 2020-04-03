WATCH: Rand falls to its weakest level as concerns of global recession grip markets

JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand fell to its weakest level on record as deepening concerns of a global recession gripped markets according to NKC Research.

Flight to safety left the local unit firmly on the back foot – shedding roughly 2 percent of its value during a choppy European session – as the trade-weighted US dollar rose against a basket of currencies. A decisive breach through the key echelon and incoming hard data to confirm the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy set the scene for a race towards the R20/$ barrier. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.96 percent weaker at R18.48/$, after trading in range of R18.09/$ - R18.66/$. Meanwhile, the rand remained on the back foot this morning. Expected range today R18.30/$ - R18.80/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+3.04 percent) ended higher yesterday, in step with international stock markets as oil prices surged by more than 10 percent. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.36 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil