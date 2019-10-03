To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

JOHANNESBURG - The rand started the early European session on the back foot as negative momentum from weak US factory data and domestic PMI data lingered according to NKC Research.

The local unit found a firmer footing as the session progressed to lead gains in EM currencies in the afternoon, capturing a mood of cautious optimism after the ruling ANC party’s leaders stressed the restructuring of Eskom as a priority. However, a sombre mood still persisted as investor confidence remains downbeat on rising government debt with Moody’s decision in November looming. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.6 percent stronger at R15.26/$, after trading in range of R15.21/$ - R15.40/$. The rand traded little changed overnight. Expected range today R15.05/$ - R15.30/$.