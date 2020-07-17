WATCH: Rand loses momentum

JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency surrendered some gains as risk appetite ebbed in the wake of poor data out of China, dwarfing optimism surrounding promising vaccine trial results accordin to NKC Research.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s debt-strapped government committed to secure funds for the rescue of national carrier SAA, with an influx of at least R10 billion needed for the restructuring plan – this is in addition to the R16 billion set aside for the struggling parastatal in February. Turning to next week’s events, the plunge in inflation to a 16-year low in June has raised the odds of a rate cut next week. With the widening fiscal deficit – expected to balloon to 82.1 percent of GDP in 2020/21 FY – which will require higher government bond issuance, the steepening yield curve will again open up attractive carry & roll positions. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.02 percent stronger at R16.64/$. Expected range today R16.60/$ - R16.90/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-0.39 percent) ended lower yesterday dragged by losses in large industrials (-1.58 percent) and technology (-2.08 percent) shares. Anglo American Platinum (-0.70 percent) said yesterday that its platinum group metal (PGM) output declined by 41 percent or 521,600 ounces in Q2 following the shutdowns implemented in South Africa and Zimbabwe due to coronavirus crisis.

Brent crude oil