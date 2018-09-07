South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+0.1%) found itself in positive territory yesterday supported by gains in large technology (+2%) and general retail shares (+0.5%). In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.3%) traded lower. In local news, FirstRand (+3.9%) stood out yesterday with a 12% rise in annual profits for the year ended 30 June 2018. The country’s largest lender recorded a headline earnings per share of 472.7c per share.

Markets

Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world.





The latest Forex news is on hand to help you.





Get the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate and the Rand to Pound rate now.





We also have up to date commodity statistics. The World market news is at your fingertips and the most recent financial news is here too.





Watch the market update below: