JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand was swept away by another wave of global risk aversion related to coronavirus pandemic fears according to NKC Research.

Set against a backdrop of thin trading volumes, due to Lunar New Year celebrations, negative momentum from a weaker offshore yuan spilt over to the risk-sensitive South African unit as markets assess the potential economic impact of the virus. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.71 percent weaker at R14.56/$, after trading in range of R14.42/$ - R14.63/$. The rand extended losses during New York trading, but steadied in Asian trade this morning. This week traders will turn their attention to the first FOMC meeting of the year – the Federal Reserve is all but certain to hold rates steady on Wednesday. Expected range today R14.45/$ - R14.75/$.