JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency remained on the back foot as coronavirus-related risk aversion swept through markets ahead of a pivotal week on the South African front according to NKC Research.

Emerging market currencies slumped to a four-month low on Covid-19 fears. Market watchers however await tomorrow’s budget with abated breath, hopes pinned on a modicum of clarity on the embattled parastatals and dire debt situation. We anticipate that the budget outcome end-February will not be enough to avoid a Moody’s downgrade, which will include a heavier tax burden to further stifle private consumption growth, and hence will be the last nail in the coffin to force a downgrade action to junk status. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.22 percent weaker at R15.13/$, after trading in range of R14.98/$ - R15.19/$. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.30/$.