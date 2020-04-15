WATCH: Rand remains steady during early morning trade

JOHANNESBURG - The rand was caught between opposing forces as better-than-expected Chinese trade data boosted risk sentiment while the Sarb surprised with the second rate cut in a month according to NKC Research.

Global risk appetite was buoyed by a lower-than-expected decline in Chinese trade data. Exports fell further in March while import volumes continued to grow on the year. We expect a significant sequential recovery in the Chinese economy from Q2 onwards as economic life returns to normal. On domestic soil, the Sarb surprised with a 100-bps rate cut – an emergency meeting was convened as monetary authorities stressed the importance of stimulus to ward off a deeper economic contraction this year. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 1.49 percent weaker at R18.28/$. The rand was steady during early-morning trade. Expected range today R18.20/$ - R18.70/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+3.88 percent) ended higher yesterday, as large gold mining (+19.09 percent) shares benefited from rising precious metal prices. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+1.49 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil