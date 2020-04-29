WATCH: Rand rides the tailwinds of a receding dollar

JOHANNESBURG - The rand rode the tailwinds of a receding dollar and improving risk appetite according to NKC Research.

The local unit’s gains were however clipped by concerns surrounding the funding of a bazooka rescue package worth 10 percent of GDP. Looking ahead, the global economic calendar this week pivots around the Fed’s meeting, with market expectations for another round of stimulus. Following emergency meetings on March 3 and March 15, the FOMC resumed its regular schedule, with this week’s two-day convention ending on Wednesday. We expect that Chairman Powell will highlight the risks surrounding a premature reopening of the economy that could lead to a false recovery, and stress that any recovery is likely to unfold gradually. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.66 percent stronger at R18.68/$, after trading in range of R18.56/$ - R18.88/$. The rand traded firmer overnight. Expected range today R18.35/$ - R18.75/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (+1.01 percent) ended higher yesterday, led by gains in large telecoms (+7.31 percent) and retail (+5.08 percent) stocks. In local news, Sasol was up by 15.30 percent thanks to higher oil prices. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (+0.82 percent) traded higher.

Brent crude oil