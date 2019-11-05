JOHANNESBURG - The rand rode the tailwinds of Moody’s reprieve yesterday as domestic bonds celebrated South Africa’s escape of junk status relegation according to NKC Research.

Moody’s decision came after the local market close on Friday, and played into our expectations for only an outlook downgrade despite a bombshell medium-term budget policy statement earlier that week. The rating agency stressed that the “development of a credible fiscal strategy” to stabilise metrics will be crucial to avoid negative downgrade action within the next months, with delivery of the February budget thought to present a pivotal junction in the credit rating roadmap. Meanwhile, trade optimism helped lift emerging market sentiment, from which the rand also benefited. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.15 percent stronger at R14.80/$, after trading in range of R14.77/$ - R14.84/$. The rand traded flat overnight. Expected range today R14.70/$ - R15.00/$.