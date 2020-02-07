JOHANNESBURG - The South African currency initially rode the tide of rebounding risk assets on the back of a China announcement, although the local unit surrendered some intraday gains as the session progressed. Risk assets cheered the Chinese ministry of finance’s announcement that China will cut tariffs on approximately $75bn of US goods to 5 percent from 10 percent beginning February 14 according to NKC Research.

On the domestic front, struggling parastatal Eskom announced that load-shedding will continue today with a high risk of rolling blackouts throughout the weekend. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.89 percent weaker at R14.85/$, after trading in a range of R14.71/$ - R14.91/$. The rand extended losses overnight. Expected range today R14.80/$ - R15.00/$.