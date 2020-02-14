JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand was caught between opposing forces yesterday as global risk sentiment soured while domestic data surprised to the upside according to NKC Research.

A better-than-expected mining production release for December sheltered the local unit from the brunt of the sell-off as a surge in the coronavirus infection rate and deaths clobbered risk assets. Power parastatal Eskom offered voluntary severance packages, with the costs thereof to be recouped from savings “within a year”. Eskom stressed that it would ensure that “no critical skills” will be lost through the offer. However, the rand’s ascent was short-lived as it ran out of steam while the president delivered the Sona. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.40 percent stronger at R14.87/$, after trading in range of R14.83/$ - R14.94/$. The rand oscillated overnight. Expected range today R14.85/$ - R15.10/$.