WATCH: Rand sees a weakening towards the end of last week









The combination of economic and political developments over the past twelve months in SA has generated particular interest in the outlook for the economy in 2020. File image: IOL JOHANNESBURG - Get the latest market update and top stories from our newsrooms across South Africa, Africa and the world. The latest Forex news is on hand to help you. Get the Rand to Dollar rate, Rand to Euro rate and the Rand to Pound rate now. We also have up to date gold, silver and platinum commodity statistics. The World market news including the Nikkei, Dow Jones and the Dax is at your fingertips and the most recent financial news is here too. The Business Report Market Update is published daily on the Business Report website. Stay in touch with the latest in financial and technology news on the Business Report website and social media channels.

The first full trading week of the year is likely to be a bumpy one, following the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US air strike at the end of last week according to Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

Brexit and the US-China trade war remain market influencers as we start 2020.

Local Standard Bank PMI and manufacturing PMI are scheduled to be issued today, while the EU is set to release PPI data.

The rand saw a weakening towards the end of last week as geopolitical tension came to the fore. The unit opens today at R14.31/$, R15.98/€ and R18.74/£.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Like Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE