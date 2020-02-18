JOHANNESBURG - The rand slumped in the wake of Moody’s decision to slash the growth outlook, overturning a fledgling recovery in the local unit earlier the session on the back of China stimulus according to NKC Research.

Another round of Chinese stimulus boosted global risk appetite, as monetary authorities opted to cut the interest rate on medium-term loans in a bid to counter spillover effects from the coronavirus. Later during the European session, Moody’s announcement that South Africa’s growth forecast for 2020 has been lowered rung alarm bells. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.96 percent weaker at R15.00/$, after trading in range of R14.85/$ - R15.02/$. The rand remained under pressure overnight. Expected range today R14.90/$ - R15.10/$.