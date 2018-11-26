To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video



JOHANNESBURG - The rand surrendered Thursday’s gains against the US dollar during European trade on Friday according to NKC Research. The South African currency tracked a weaker euro which was pummelled by weak eurozone economic data releases and lingering European political risks. Traders were also cautious ahead of S&P’s credit rating review of South Africa’s sovereign debt, which was expected after the close of trade. At the close of local trade, rand quoted 0.6 percent weaker at R13.87/$, after trading in the range of R13.74/$ - R13.91/$. The rand traded flat this morning. Expected range today R13.70/$ - R13.95/$.

South African bourse

The JSE All Share (-1 percent) ended lower on Friday dragged by losses in shares across the board. In the overall emerging market sphere, the MSCI Emerging Market Index (-0.7 percent) traded lower. In local news, MTN (+3.7 percent) emerged as a beacon of light, after its shares rose on news that Nigeria’s central bank was on the verge of reaching an agreement regarding a $8.1bn dispute.

Brent crude oil

The Brent oil price took a tumble during Friday’s trading session, in the face of growing global crude inventories. At the close of local trade, the Brent oil price quoted -3.7 percent lower at $59.54/pb. Crude prices were little changed during Asian trade this morning.

