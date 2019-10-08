JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand surrendered early session gains during European trade yesterday as investors focused on US-Sino trade talks according to NKC Research.

White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham confirmed on Monday that top US officials will meet with high-ranking Chinese visitors for the commencement of the latest round of talks set to take place on Thursday. Meanwhile, emerging market risk sentiment was dampened by geopolitical concerns surrounding hostilities near the Turkey-Syria border. Investors also had to contend with thin liquidity as China and Hong Kong markets remained close for domestic holidays. At the close of trade, the rand quoted 0.39 percent weaker at R15.14/$, after trading in range of R15.03/$ - R15.19/$. The rand came back overnight, but is struggling for traction. Expected range today R15.00/$ - R15.25/$.