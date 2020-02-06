JOHANNESBURG - The rand rode the tailwinds of market optimism that containment measures will curtail risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak, sheltering the rand from domestic woes according to NKC Research.

Risk sentiment improved following reports of a “significant breakthrough” in attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. It will not come in time to alleviate the current outbreak, but it potentially could keep the outbreak from repeating. On the local front, President Ramaphosa was open to an Eskom debt proposal brought forward by trade union federation Cosatu. At the close of local trade, the rand quoted 0.45 percent stronger at R14.76/$, after trading in range of R14.67/$ - R14.84/$. The rand surrender gains at the start of New York trading yesterday but recovered overnight. Expected range today R14.65/$ - R14.90/$.